Julia Contacessi's abstract and landscape paintings add color & warmth. 'When you layer on the paint just right it dances and a new level of dimension is created. Combine that with dramatic compositions & texture and I've just captured something meaningful. My goal is to drown out the noise and clutter to find a sense of ...
- Services
- original artwork and custom reproductions
- Service areas
- International and Norwalk
- Address
-
27 Starlight Drive
06851 Norwalk
United States
+1-2032161259 www.juliacontacessi.com