Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Julia Contacessi Fine Art
Artists & Artisans in Norwalk
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Coastal Artwork, Julia Contacessi Fine Art Julia Contacessi Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Coastal Artwork, Julia Contacessi Fine Art Julia Contacessi Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Coastal Artwork

    Julia Contacessi's abstract and landscape paintings add color & warmth. 'When you layer on the paint just right it dances and a new level of dimension is created. Combine that with dramatic compositions & texture and I've just captured something meaningful. My goal is to drown out the noise and clutter to find a sense of ...

    Services
    original artwork and custom reproductions
    Service areas
    International and Norwalk
    Address
    27 Starlight Drive
    06851 Norwalk
    United States
    +1-2032161259 www.juliacontacessi.com
      Add SEO element