Yamada Architecture
Architects in Kyoto
Reviews (1)
    A Renovation Project in Kyoto, Yamada Architecture Yamada Architecture Commercial spaces
    A Renovation Project in Kyoto

    Yamada Architecture is a California-trained full service architectural practice in Kyoto. We are a registered 1st-class architect office. We primarily work with expats / offshore clients. Our clients will benefit from our bilingual services and deliverables. We believe in simple designs that highlight the beauty of ordinary natural process.

    Services
    • Full Architectural Services
    • Interior Design
    • Seismic Analysis
    • Home Inspection
    Service areas
    • Kyoto
    • Osaka
    • other Kansai area
    • other areas in Japan
    • California
    Address
    275 Matsubara-cho, Higashiyama-ku
    605-0063 Kyoto
    Japan
    +81-752013711 yamadaarchi.net

    Reviews

    Scott Goodfellow
    Yamada Architecture completed a full scale renovation for us, turning a derelict Kyoto townhouse into our current family residence. We are extremely pleased with the results. The entire process of working with Yamada San was professional, clear, and thorough. Not only could he translate our ideas and preferences into an executable plan, he contributed thoughtful additions that we also value highly. His intimate understanding of Japanese aesthetics and methods together with Western practices was invaluable to our project.
    over 2 years ago
