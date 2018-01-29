Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Perfect Home Bars
Online Shops in Florida
Overview 21Projects (21) 4Ideabooks (4)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Advantages of having Portable Party Bars and Portable Game Tables, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Garden Swings & play sets
    Advantages of having Portable Party Bars and Portable Game Tables, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Living roomSide tables & trays
    Advantages of having Portable Party Bars and Portable Game Tables
    Perfect Home Bars is The Best Online Destination to Find Top Bar and Entertainment Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    Perfect Home Bars is The Best Online Destination to Find Top Bar and Entertainment Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    Perfect Home Bars is The Best Online Destination to Find Top Bar and Entertainment Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    +1
    Perfect Home Bars is The Best Online Destination to Find Top Bar and Entertainment Furniture
    How to Better Organise Your Bar Furniture at Home, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    How to Better Organise Your Bar Furniture at Home, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    How to Better Organise Your Bar Furniture at Home
    How to Host The Best Parties At Home With Outdoor Bar Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    How to Host The Best Parties At Home With Outdoor Bar Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    How to Host The Best Parties At Home With Outdoor Bar Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    How to Host The Best Parties At Home With Outdoor Bar Furniture
    Creative Ways To Spice up your Home and Show off your Wines, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    Creative Ways To Spice up your Home and Show off your Wines, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    Creative Ways To Spice up your Home and Show off your Wines
    Brighten up Your Home Bar With Premium & Customized Bar Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    Brighten up Your Home Bar With Premium & Customized Bar Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    Brighten up Your Home Bar With Premium & Customized Bar Furniture, Perfect Home Bars Perfect Home Bars Wine cellar
    +3
    Brighten up Your Home Bar With Premium & Customized Bar Furniture
    Show all 21 projects

    Perfect Home Bars is an e-commerce retailer providing competitive prices on home bars, wine and liquor cabinets and in general on everything that has to do with wine and liquor storage, and with that “fun” place that should be in your home. We believe that social entertaining ought to be much more than playing videos or watching TV, movies, or sport games.  We want to help you enjoy your life more with your friends and family and entertain better.

    We aim to provide a memorable experience when you shop on our online store to help you create or add to that focal space in your home that will become the central gathering place to receive, dazzle, and entertain your friends and relatives. We make it easy and efficient by offering high quality, stylish products for your perfect home bar, with top-rated customer service. We scout the internet and the globe, so you don’t have to. We bring you the best products and the best deals.

    We are based in sunny Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with presence nationwide. We distribute worldwide via FedEx, UPS, and First Class Priority Mail. We have been operating for over 2 years, and we have managed to build up a reputable e-commerce establishment, with a dedication to customer service and a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We have a great team and a great selection of products, and we aim to continue growing our business by offering our customers the best Home Bars products available.If you have any questions about our products, or if you would like to check the availability of an item, please use the “Contact Us” page to get in touch, send us an email to: info@perfecthomebars.com , and we will get back to you right away. If you need an immediate answer, please call us at 954-536-2622. Thank you for visiting Perfect Home Bars and we are delighted to potentially have you as our customer

    Services
    Free Shipping avail.
    Service areas
    • We distribute worldwide via FedEx
    • UPS
    • and First Class Priority Mail.
    Address
    Sunny Ft. Lauderdale
    33301 Florida
    United States
    +1-8646632271 www.perfecthomebars.com
      Add SEO element