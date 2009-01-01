Your browser is out-of-date.

Eco Recycling Limited
    • Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco) is India's first and leading professional E-waste Management Company that has set industry benchmarks time and again with its innovative & environment friendly disposal practices.

    For more information visit http://ecoreco.com

    Services
    • Ecoreco provides services like E-waste
    • E-waste recycling
    • Electronic waste recycling
    • E-waste recyclers. Our services also include End-to-end WEEE Recycling.
    Service areas
    India and Mumbai
    Company awards
    • 1. Mr. B.K.Soni, received Gold Medal for his Mobile innovation at the Innovators Competition organised by DST –Lockheed Martin India Innovation Growth Programme 2009.
    • 2. Conferred with the “Certificate of Most Innovative Technology”, by Municipalika 2009.
    • 3. Eco Recyling Ltd. won award during Sankalp 2009 under the High Impact Category, Environment and Clean Energy Track, in June, 2009.
    • 4. Awarded “Niche Market Player Award” from Frost & Sullivan in December 2009.
    • 5.Winner of the 2008 New Ventures India Business Plan Competition organized by New Ventures India, World Resource Institute, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), USAID and British High Commission.
    • 6.Winner of ‘Corporate Recycler of the Year’ award for the year 2014 during the event organised by World CSR Congress.
    Address
    Unit No. 422, 4th Floor,The Summit Business Bay,Opp. Cine Max Theater,WEH Metro Station,Andheri—Kurla Road,Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400093
    400093 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2240052951 ecoreco.com
