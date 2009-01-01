Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco) is India's first and leading professional E-waste Management Company that has set industry benchmarks time and again with its innovative & environment friendly disposal practices.
For more information visit http://ecoreco.com
- Services
- Ecoreco provides services like E-waste
- E-waste recycling
- Electronic waste recycling
- E-waste recyclers. Our services also include End-to-end WEEE Recycling.
- Service areas
- India and Mumbai
- Company awards
- 1. Mr. B.K.Soni, received Gold Medal for his Mobile innovation at the Innovators Competition organised by DST –Lockheed Martin India Innovation Growth Programme 2009.
- 2. Conferred with the “Certificate of Most Innovative Technology”, by Municipalika 2009.
- 3. Eco Recyling Ltd. won award during Sankalp 2009 under the High Impact Category, Environment and Clean Energy Track, in June, 2009.
- 4. Awarded “Niche Market Player Award” from Frost & Sullivan in December 2009.
- 5.Winner of the 2008 New Ventures India Business Plan Competition organized by New Ventures India, World Resource Institute, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), USAID and British High Commission.
- 6.Winner of ‘Corporate Recycler of the Year’ award for the year 2014 during the event organised by World CSR Congress.
- Address
-
Unit No. 422, 4th Floor,The Summit Business Bay,Opp. Cine Max Theater,WEH Metro Station,Andheri—Kurla Road,Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400093
400093 Mumbai
India
+91-2240052951 ecoreco.com