icon projects inspace pvt ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    Led by principal designer Amit Porwal is a creative design studio is a creative design studio.

    Icon projects In space private LTD is a multidisciplinary and award winning design firm with offices in Mumbai & Kolkata. Leading consultant and turnkey provider in interior and exterior designs in India & overseas. Our former and ongoing projects include commercial, residential, health clubs, hospitality and high end luxury interior projects. The 30 + member team at IPIPL is from diverse disciplines of interior design, furniture designs & 3d vizualizers who persistently aim to create projects that leap out. IPIPl takes a deeply contextual approach to its design with client & environment. At IPIPL we believe GOD is truly in details . we deal with every design at fundamental level .IPIPL is committed to constantly deliver ideas that meet the challenges and demands o design industry.

    Services
    Interior Design Consultancy—Turnkey Projects
    Service areas
    • PAN INDIA- Mumbai
    • kolkata
    • Delhi
    • Banglore
    Address
    14, Aroto House , 3rd Floor, P.K. Road, Mulund (West)
    400080 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7506250917 www.ipipl.in
    Reviews

    Mihir Khod (Yuvraj)
    I love working with Icon Projects Inspace Pvt Ltd. Will surely recommend to my friends and family. Good work Team IPIPL!!
    over 2 years ago
    Raksha Rathod
    Our ideas, needs and questions were plenty. Their creativity was inspiring and their impeccably detailed knowledge of the project was invaluable. Thanks to Icon Project Inspace Pvt Ltd.
    almost 3 years ago
    Bhavika M. Utekar
    I am completely overwhelmed by the new living room...stunned. It is beyond beautiful. I can feel you’re thought in each piece. You must realize that this experience is totally new to us. Thank you IPIPL
    almost 3 years ago
