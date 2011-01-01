We expect living to be in an aesthetic form which is also an attitude. We try to apply beautiful life experience to design and to optimize the interaction between users and spaces. A good space is not necessarily luxurious. Within our design, you can see the better life style and feel the warmth at the interiors. It is people that complete the whole story and experience the interiors-House. Hence, we oftentimes have interiors warm by keeping old objects and words.

NOA 覓見建築設計工作室創立於2011年，提供住宅、商業、辦公空間規劃整合與工程管理，我們期待生活應該是一種美學的表現，一種態度，希望可以將美好的生活體驗設計在空間中，讓人與空間多了對話與互動。好的空間不見得要豪奢，在我們的設計中，你會看到空間與人有更好的互動方式。

Specializing in interior design Hong Kong. Nomad Office Architects' work focuses on residential, commercial and office.