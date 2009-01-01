Local Business Serving (Home & Office Furniture) Delhi NCR and PAN India



Day and Night Furniture Pvt. Ltd., is founded by a team of professionals that joined in the late twenties, has its business operations starting from Oman and now in Gurugram, Haryana. Day and Night Furniture Pvt. Ltd., evolved as a part of a group in the early 2009. With a professional approach, Day And Night Furniture is committed to business with trustworthy dealings in all its transactions. Proudly we declare that we are now serving the big name like : Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Defence Ltd., DLF Capital Green Projects, ESIC Okhla, Airbnb, Goursons Promoters Pvt. Ltd., Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt. Ltd., Reacon Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., Ramco Systems Ltd., Pacetel System Pvt. Ltd., SDLC Labs Technology Pvt. Ltd., Charms Designs, AIG Infratech India Pvt. Ltd., PAN Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Space Creations, IDI Designs Pvt. Ltd., Space Matrix Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd., and great peoples of Delhi NCR and also serves PAN INDIA (Major Cities) with the best furniture, and the best customer service in town. We pride ourselves at being a local business. Visit our website online or visit showroom for the best selection of high quality living room, bedroom, home office furniture, dining room, today!

At Day n' Night Furniture Pvt. Ltd., we pride ourselves on Designing, Manufacturing & selling Modular furniture, Home furniture, and Designer furniture at reasonable price Tag. Our Customer Service team is available Monday through Sunday and they stand ready to assist you with all of your after-purchase needs. Meet with our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff to learn more about what makes Day n' Night Furniture Pvt. Ltd., the best place to shop! Note: We also refurbished old furniture ourselves with same care and attention we give to make our new furniture for our clients. Great Selections With Great Prices Our Indian- made Furniture is handcrafted with Teak, wall nut, Oak and other fine, durable wood - this standard desired by many and practiced by few. The quality of solid wood Day n’ night furniture is in fine details of solid wood furniture, that are hand finished, inside and outside, and it’s created by the skill of genuine Day n’ Night Furniture craft persons, which has been passed down from one generation to the next. With the best quality furniture and unbeatable prices, Day n' Night Furniture Pvt. Ltd.is the best choice for your furniture needs.

“We look forward to helping you make your house a home with Day n’ Night Furniture !”