DaVi Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • Interior 2, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Bedroom
    Interior 2, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Bedroom
    Interior 2, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Living Room
    +2
    Interior 2
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Commercial spaces
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Commercial spaces
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Commercial spaces
    +2
    Interior
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Living Room
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Living Room
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Living Room
    +5
    Interior
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Bedroom
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Bedroom
    Interior, DaVi Studio DaVi Studio Modern Bedroom
    +2
    Interior

    Greetings from DaVi Studio !!!

    It gives us immense pleasure to introduce our Dream “DaVi Studio” to stylé your space.

    ‘DaVi Studio’ is an interior design and project management firm with expertise in commercial, residential, modular, retail, turn-key and exhibition design projects.

    We offer a full interior design service, from concept through to completion, delivering professional well-documented solutions that exceed expectations and add value to projects.

    Please find DaVi portfolio for your reference.

    We look forward to convert your dream into reality that you will love for years to come.

    Regards,

    DaVi Studio.

    Dakshesh Rairakhwada + 91 9769113440

    Vishal Thakker +91 9769751724

    Services
    • interior design and project management firm with expertise in commercial
    • residential
    • modular
    • retail
    • turn-key and exhibition design projects.
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    405, Garnet , Nirmal Lifestyle, LBS Marg, Mulund west, Mumbai 400080
    400080 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9769751724 www.davistudio.in
