Richard Pedranti Architect
Architects in Milford
Reviews (3)
    Khabensky Residence

    Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a full service architecture firm serving the Upper Delaware River Region as well as Philadelphia and New York. Located in the historic village of Milford, Pennsylvania, RPA specializes in Passive House and high performance buildings putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy efficient buildings.

    Services
    Architectural design
    Service areas
    • New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas
    • Milford
    Address
    129 Sawkill Avenue
    18337 Milford
    United States
    +1-5702960466 www.richardpedranti.com

    Reviews

    G Ro
    over 2 years ago
    Dennis Ketcham
    absolutely arrogance. this is one rude man.
    over 2 years ago
    Andrew Bondarenko
    Richard is the worse client I've ever had. My company was working on their 2 projects, and we haven't been paid. Furthermore, they had avoided any dialogue when I tried to solve the issue. I've asked him many times what's wrong with the renderings we made. And if he doesn't like the result of our work, I was willing to fix it for free. But he chose to leave without paying.
    over 1 year ago
