Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a full service architecture firm serving the Upper Delaware River Region as well as Philadelphia and New York. Located in the historic village of Milford, Pennsylvania, RPA specializes in Passive House and high performance buildings putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy efficient buildings.
- Services
- Architectural design
- Service areas
- New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas
- Milford
- Address
-
129 Sawkill Avenue
18337 Milford
United States
+1-5702960466 www.richardpedranti.com