Fancy House design is one of the top an interior design and decoration company in Dubai. The firm provides a full range of design & decoration services all around the UAE.
We are specialize on luxury modern residential interiors:
- Luxury villas
- Palaces
- Apartments & Penthouses
- Town houses
Using only the original author's design ideas, we create and realize into reality a very special style for the design of apartments, private houses and offices.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Interior decoration
- house renovation
- fit out works
- Service areas
- Dubai and Unites Arab Emirates
- Address
-
Al Barsha1, API Trio Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road
235478 Dubai
United Arab Emirates
+971-503291376 fancyhouse-design.com