Fancy House Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai
Reviews (1)
    • Luxury master bedrooms, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Eclectic style bedroom Marble Beige
    Luxury master bedrooms, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Modern Bedroom Marble Beige
    Luxury master bedrooms, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Eclectic style bedroom Silver/Gold Amber/Gold
    Luxury master bedrooms
    Modern interior design for a luxury house in Dubai, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Modern Living Room Marble White
    Modern interior design for a luxury house in Dubai, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Modern Living Room Marble Beige
    Modern interior design for a luxury house in Dubai
    Modern villa interior design in Dubai UAE, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Modern Living Room Marble White
    Modern villa interior design in Dubai UAE, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Modern Living Room Marble White
    Modern villa interior design in Dubai UAE, Fancy House Design Fancy House Design Modern Living Room Marble Grey
    Modern villa interior design in Dubai UAE

    Fancy House design is one of the top an interior design and decoration company in Dubai. The firm provides a full range of design & decoration services all around the UAE.

    We are specialize on luxury modern residential interiors:

    - Luxury villas

    - Palaces

    - Apartments & Penthouses

    - Town houses

    Using only the original author's design ideas, we create and realize into reality a very special style for the design of apartments, private houses and offices.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior decoration
    • house renovation
    • fit out works
    Service areas
    Dubai and Unites Arab Emirates
    Address
    Al Barsha1, API Trio Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road
    235478 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-503291376 fancyhouse-design.com

    Reviews

    Muntaha Abbas
    over 2 years ago
