Spazio Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Maracaibo
    La Llovizna

    A VOICE OF MADE IN ITALY IN THE WORLD. We merge modern architecture and avant-garde design to create a functional, attractive and exclusive environment. Our intimate connection with Europe, allowed us to make positive alliances with factories, designers, architects and innovators in the art of interior design, who guarantee us a High-end product, not only durable but also with good taste. Over 200 Brands are already waiting for you. #DesignYourSpazio #ThinkBig #Solutions #Architecture #InteriorDesign #Kitchens #Furniture #Faucets #Lighting #Coating  #WC #MadeInItaly

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Products
    • Kitchens
    • Coating
    • Faucets
    • WC
    • Furnitures
    • Lighting Solutions
    • Appliances.
    Address
    Calle 79 Esquina Avenida 13
    4001 Maracaibo
    Venezuela
    +58-2617970109 www.spaziode.com
