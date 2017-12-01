Established in 2004, Albion Bath Co has over 30 different styles of elegant freestanding baths and baths on feet. Created from our own iso-enamel, they're extremely durable with a luxurious porcelain like feel. They also keep the water warmer longer. We also offer a range of matching showers, taps, high backed toilets, rococo radiators and a full project management service.
- Service areas
- Europe and Meteren
- Address
-
Blankertseweg 8
4194 NL Meteren
Netherlands
+31-345568666 www.albionbathco.nl