Albion Bath Company NL
Bathroom Designers in Meteren
    ​Showroom in oude schuur, verrassende locatie, Albion Bath Company NL
    ​Showroom in oude schuur, verrassende locatie, Albion Bath Company NL Albion Bath Company NL
    ​Showroom in oude schuur, verrassende locatie
    Meer dan 30 verschillende iso-enamel vrijstaande baden en baden op pooten
    Tubby Tub bad op pootjes @ de Corenbloem, Brugge
    De Corenbloem Boutique Hotel, Brugge, Belgie
    Apollo Bad als gezien in VT Wonen 12/2017

    Established in 2004, Albion Bath Co has over 30 different styles of elegant freestanding baths and baths on feet. Created from our own iso-enamel, they're extremely durable with a luxurious porcelain like feel. They also keep the water warmer longer. We also offer a range of matching showers, taps, high backed toilets, rococo radiators and a full project management service. 

    Service areas
    Europe and Meteren
    Address
    Blankertseweg 8
    4194 NL Meteren
    Netherlands
    +31-345568666 www.albionbathco.nl
