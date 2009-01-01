Your browser is out-of-date.

b Studio Architecture
Architects in Charleston
    • Experience + Knowledge + Service

    b Studio Architecture, based in historic Charleston SC, is a multi-discipline firm specializing in residential and light commercial design. By blending the professional services of design and real estate, b studio architecture hopes to better serve its clients while enhancing the built realm of our low country landscape. b Studio Architecture use it’s expertise and creativity to leverage your budget to it’s greatest potential. With sustainability in mind, we are well versed in the latest green technology and principals to make your next project an efficient and ecologically sound structure. As an Architect, we are your trusted representative in the building process.

    Services
    Architecture, Design, and Real Estate
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Charleston
    Company awards
    • 2015 AIA SC Merit Award
    • 2013 AIA Charleston Merit Award
    • 2009 AIA Charleston Merit Award
    Address
    582 Rutledge Ave
    29403 Charleston
    United States
    +1-8436081858 www.bstudioArch.com
