Studio Stirling
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
    Our passion is beautifully hand made hanging swing chairs, loungers, daybeds and swings. 

    They are ergonomic in design and oh so comfortable!

    As each one is made by hand it allows for every piece to have individualism and uniqueness in the pattern detailing and leather work due to the variance of craftsmanship.

    They are made from steel, thus very strong and durable, E coated for rust protection (like on the chassis of a car) and then powder coated in your preferred colour.

    In a world of homogenized mass production, slower designed, handmade products require less energy than mass-produced items and often last longer, reducing the cycle of waste in our  “throw-away” culture.

    These chairs are South African inspired - globally relevant.

    Services
    • Design
    • Manufacturing
    • Sell
    • Supply
    Service areas
    • Globally
    • US
    • Canada
    • UK
    • Europe. South Africa—homebase Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • Interior Design Magazine Honoree Best of the Year
    • A Award Gold
    Address
    10 Stirling street, Waverley, 2090, Johannesburg, South Africa
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-826771020 www.studiostirling.co.za
