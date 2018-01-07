ENGLISH VERSION: Jardinier du Roi ®, manufactures the famous French planters like the ones at L'Orangerie du “Chateau de Versailles” originally designed during the 17th century by André Le Notre, the gardener of King Louis 14th.
Because of the severity of the harsh climate in France and the heavy weight of the trees, the orange planters were manufactured with an exceptional solidity.
These planters are hand made with cast aluminum alloy in combination with steel and the side panels are made of wood.
VERSION FRANÇAISE:
Jardinier du Roi ®, fabrique les célèbres planteurs français comme ceux de L'Orangerie du "Château de Versailles" du 17ème siècle créé à l'origine par André Le Nôtre le jardinier du Roi Louis XIV.
En raison de la rudesse du climat en France et aussi a cause du poids lourd des arbres des jardinières d'oranger ces bacs ont été fabriqués avec une solidité exceptionnelle. Ces bacs sont fabriqués à la main en fonte d'aluminium combinée avec des pièces en acier et en bois.
If you ever got the chance to walk thru the Orangerie gardens of the Palace of Versailles or the Tuileries gardens in Paris France, you may have seen that the trees aren’t rooted in the soil, instead they are planted inside this lovely orange tree planter boxes, the shape and the design of the Versailles planter boxes really steal the show.
Symbol of beauty, perfection, strength and luxury, since ancient times, the Versailles tree boxes are usually seen on many palaces, chateaux, hotels, or public places in France.
"This beautiful luxury Versailles planter boxes from L'Orangerie de Versailles, are the best choice to beautify your Maison, Hotel, or Boutique""Créez une ambiance idéale pour votre Maison, Hôtel, Boutique ou événement.La touche de couleur et d'excellence, simplement magnifique".
