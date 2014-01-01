Your browser is out-of-date.

Dome Ovens®
Furniture & Accessories in Tampa
    • Copper Pizza Oven, Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Modern Kitchen
    Copper Pizza Oven
    Franco Model - Ideas for outdoor kitchen , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Mediterranean style garden
    Franco Model - Ideas for outdoor kitchen , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Mediterranean style garden
    Franco Model - Ideas for outdoor kitchen
    Argentinian Grills , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Patios & Decks
    Argentinian Grills , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Patios & Decks
    Argentinian Grills , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Mediterranean style garden
    Argentinian Grills
    Pizza Oven Doors, Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Kitchen
    Pizza Oven Doors, Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Front yard
    Pizza Oven Doors, Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Front yard Bricks
    +3
    Pizza Oven Doors
    Wood - fired pizza oven , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Patios & Decks
    Wood - fired pizza oven , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Kitchen
    Wood - fired pizza oven , Dome Ovens® Dome Ovens® Patios & Decks
    +24
    Wood - fired pizza oven

    Our endeavor? To

    offer you the combined results of a truly remarkable wood fired oven for your enjoyment.

    Why are our products so special?

    Premium quality control, unique design and expert engineering.

    We design, engineer and manufacture our own products in Portugal. We select premium raw materials and invest in experienced craftsmen. Quality is a priority for us and we do not make compromises. We carry regular quality checks in our products.

    Product key features:

    All our ovens are handmade

    The entire oven is handmade with pure refractory mortar resisting temperatures if 3000 F / 1648 C

    Dome: Superior red brick: Prepared to withstand high temperatures and greater heat retention

    Arch: Handmade solid clay brick

    Dome: Double insulation – ceramic fiber insulation blanket 2400 F / 1315 C and proprietary mix

    Damper: Included

    Base: Break proof – solid steel / reinforced. 4 lifting hooks included ( removable )

    Gas burner ready: Prepared to receive a gas burner. Gas burner not included but available for purchase at any date. Insulated mushroom plug included for exclusive wood use.

    Address
    33634 Tampa
    United States
    +1-9418961483 www.domeovens.com
    Legal disclosure

    https://www.domeovens.com/

    info@domeovens.com 

    USA - Florida +19418961483  PORTUGAL - IC 2 , Batalha, 2440 Portugal +351 914 905 803 or +351 963302751 UK- 01246 461150 or 07767117907 (9.00am - 5.00pm) GERMANY - Telefon +49(451) 58695951 Mobil +49 (176) 71271011 THE NETHERLANDS - 0031653270124

