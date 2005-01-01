Your browser is out-of-date.

S:CRAFT
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Winchester
Reviews (4)
    • Bedroom Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bedroom Solid Wood White
    Bedroom Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bedroom Solid Wood Brown
    Bedroom Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bedroom Tiles White
    Bedroom Shutters
    Kitchen Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Kitchen Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Kitchen Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Kitchen Shutters
    Bathroom Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bathroom Plastic White
    Bathroom Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bathroom Plastic White
    Bathroom Shutters, S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bathroom Plastic White
    Bathroom Shutters
    Full Height Shutters , S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style dining room Solid Wood Brown
    Full Height Shutters , S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Kitchen Solid Wood White
    Full Height Shutters , S:CRAFT S:CRAFT Classic style bedroom Wood White
    Full Height Shutters

    We are the leading shutter brand in the UK, offering the widest selection of materials, colours and styles to help you not only transform your home but add to its value and improve its kerb appeal.


    Expect premium, made-to-measure shutters that give you the widest possible choice in materials, colours, textures and finishes. In any room, and in any space, simply imagine ultimate light control, economical heat and improved sound insulation, and ultra-easy maintenance… all wrapped up in a truly beautiful design, exactly as you’d pictured it.

    Services
    • Our products are sold via a wide range of independent shutter specialists and retailers across the UK. All our retailers have access to the best shutter product in today’s marketplace and the largest range of shutter variables
    • including product materials
    • colours and hardware options.
    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    Newdown Farm
    SO213BT Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1962280504 www.s-craft.co.uk

    Reviews

    M J Maguire
    We changed suppliers at the beginning of this year and now solely use S:craft for all of our Shutter and Blind orders. In our opinion, distributions, communication and speed of delivery put these suppliers at the top of their game. Would highly recommend!
    over 2 years ago
    Justin Browne
    We have been dealing with SCRAFT for many years and their service is superb. Their product knowledge and support is the best in the industry, very competitive priced and they delivery on time with brilliant communication. All the staff know what they are doing and are friendly. The management are approachable and their Sales Managers are the best in the business. Pleasure to deal with.
    over 2 years ago
    The Complete Blind Service
    We use S-craft for our shutters and they are a brilliant company to work with. Helpful, friendly and polite. Service and supplied product are excellent!
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
