GBS, LLC / BRE Capital, LLC
Building Supplies in Irvine
    • GBS, LLC is an authorized Distributor for American Made SIP Panels used in the construction of both Commercial and Residential Real Estate. SIP Panels are cost effective, energy efficient, weather, water, pest and fire resistant to name some of the many benefits. BRE Capital, LLC is a sister company specializing in Nationwide Commercial, Residential (investment) and Rehab/Construction Lending. 

    Services
    • SIP Panel Sales
    • Real Estate Lending
    • Affordable Housing Projects
    • ADU Sales
    Service areas
    • USA based Real Estate Lending and International Sales for SIP Panels
    • Irvine
    Address
    92618 Irvine
    United States
    +1-9497429460
