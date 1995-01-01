Alric Galindez is an architecture firm founded in 1995 directed by the architects Santiago Alric, Carlos Galindez and Federico Lloveras.The office has its headquarters in Buenos Aires and in Bariloche which work together generating projects both in Argentina and abroad.

The firm has special interest in thinking architecture as part of the landscape, understanding it as such, from its nature to its urban or cultural aspects. The firm´s constant objective is to discover the potential as well as the particular characteristics of each place, and through architecture, transform the territory into a vital landscape. The creative process starts by observing the problem from a different perspective, avoiding pre established solutions. It is an analytical process where alternative paths are explored to converge in a superior proposal.