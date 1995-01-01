Alric Galindez is an architecture firm founded in 1995 directed by the architects Santiago Alric, Carlos Galindez and Federico Lloveras.The office has its headquarters in Buenos Aires and in Bariloche which work together generating projects both in Argentina and abroad.
The firm has special interest in thinking architecture as part of the landscape, understanding it as such, from its nature to its urban or cultural aspects. The firm´s constant objective is to discover the potential as well as the particular characteristics of each place, and through architecture, transform the territory into a vital landscape. The creative process starts by observing the problem from a different perspective, avoiding pre established solutions. It is an analytical process where alternative paths are explored to converge in a superior proposal.
- residential | commercial | industrial | offices | buildings
- Argentina
- Buenos Aires and Patagonia
- 2016 First prize- Contest Jockey club in San Isidro- Master plan
- 2016 First Prize- Contest Globant Iconic Building
- 2015 First Prize—CAPBA- FADEA Constructed Building 2015 Prize, Single Unit "RM House -Tamariscos”
- 2015 First Prize—CARN- FADEA Constructed Building 2015 Prize, Single Unit "D House—Hoyo 19”
- 2013 Prize—Architecture´s Future Window Cayc Prize / Parex Group. “Argentinean Architecture” Category Prize
- 2011 Prize—Historical Area c.a.b.a.´s Best Intervention Prize, SCA, Category 3 “Barolo Palace”
- 2007 First Prize—Idea National Contest “Sports Centre Stadium Contest at Caleta Oliva”, Santa Cruz, Argentina
- 2006 First Prize—National Pre Project Contest “La Rural Events Centre—Buenos Aires Fairgrounds”, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 2006 Distintion—11th Biennial Architecture SCA—Cpau, Institutional Architecture Class, Building “Junin de los Andes Industrial Plant”
- 2006 Mention- 11th Biennial Architecture SCA—Cpau 2006, New Architecture on the existing grounds Class, “Barolo Palace Passage”
- 2003 Special Mention—Best Built Patrimony (Heritage) Intervention Prize by the Architect´s Central Society (SCA) and the Patrimony Conservation International Centre, “Barolo Palace Passage” (National Historic Monument)
- 2000 First Prize—“Barolo Palace Passage” reform private contest
Martinez 2292, Buenos Aires, Argentina
B1640FVD Buenos Aires And Patagonia
Argentina
+54-91151977802 www.alricgalindez.com.ar