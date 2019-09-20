Your browser is out-of-date.

Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco)
Architects in Delhi, India
Reviews
Projects

    • Three House, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Walls
    Three House, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Asian style houses
    Three House, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Asian style houses
    +6
    Three House
    Kashyap Niwas, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Single family home
    Kashyap Niwas, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco)
    Kashyap Niwas
    Pathania Residence, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Single family home Grey
    Pathania Residence, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Living room
    Pathania Residence, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Living room
    +1
    Pathania Residence
    Sangwan House, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Single family home Bricks
    Sangwan House, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Single family home
    Sangwan House, Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Habitat Design Collective (Hdeco) Single family home
    +7
    Sangwan House

    Habitat Design Collective is a Delhi based design and project management practice, founded by Gagandeep and Subhashree, on the principle that good design should be affordable and accessible for all, being in unison with the natural environment. The collective believes that well-designed spaces have a transformational quality, positively affecting the well-being of the inhabitants and the surroundings of the created Habitat. Our design process follows three guiding principles:The inclusion of the client at the various stages of the project. A simple and economic design developed uniquely for the projectAdopting design strategies, material selection, and construction process in favour of Sustainability and Energy Conservation.

    We provide architecture and interior services for various scales of projects along with turn-key solutions.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior design
    • urban planning
    • graphics
    Service areas
    All over India and Delhi, India
    Address
    110016 Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9910006899 hdeco2017.wixsite.com/hdeco
