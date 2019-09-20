Habitat Design Collective is a Delhi based design and project management practice, founded by Gagandeep and Subhashree, on the principle that good design should be affordable and accessible for all, being in unison with the natural environment. The collective believes that well-designed spaces have a transformational quality, positively affecting the well-being of the inhabitants and the surroundings of the created Habitat. Our design process follows three guiding principles:The inclusion of the client at the various stages of the project. A simple and economic design developed uniquely for the projectAdopting design strategies, material selection, and construction process in favour of Sustainability and Energy Conservation.

We provide architecture and interior services for various scales of projects along with turn-key solutions.