Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Architects in Philadelphia, Pa
Reviews (3)
    Seidenberg House
    Spence House
    Cohen House
    Martinez House
    Klaw House
    Curran House
    Metcalfe Architecture & Design is a Philadelphia firm of sixteen architects, artists, graphics designers, and planners; focusing on exhibition design & wayfinding and architecture for cultural, non-profit, education, retail, and food service clients. We have developed a design approach which emphasizes the power of social spaces and informal education as vehicles for learning. 

    Experience has shown us the importance of researching an organization's mission, identity, and history before starting design work. We extend this inquiry to designated end-users, until we understand their needs. Our work as exhibit designers has shown us the power of listening carefully to clients & end users to develop a strong narrative that drives our designs - be they architecture, exhibit, or wayfinding. 

    Metcalfe Architecture & Design has a particular sensitivity to craft and construction. Alan Metcalfe spent 12 years as a contractor and cabinetmaker before completing his architectural education. Aaron Goldblatt was trained as a metal sculptor and potter before turning his attention to learning environments. He has also worked on the client side as a museum administrator, overseeing construction projects, and as an independent school teacher. The other members of our firm also have hands-on experience with designing and building, as well as teaching. 

    Our role is to help our clients reach their goals. Significant experience on the client side of the table has taught us the importance of listening. Our projects succeed only when we make ongoing and long-term operations central to the design process.

    Services
    Architecture, exhibition design, and and graphics.
    Service areas
    Philadelphia and PA
    Company awards
    Selected awards: (2017) AAM- Excellence in Exhibition Design Award, (2016) City of Philadelphia Commerce Development/CDC Storefront Challenge- Best Overall Design, (2015) HGTV Fresh Faces of Design, MAAM- “Buildy” Award, (2014) City of Philadelphia Commerce Department/CDC Storefront Challenge- Best Overall Design, (2013) PA Brownfields Conference- Extreme Makeover Award, (2012) PA SARA- Design Award of Merit, (2010) AIA PA- Architectural Excellence Award, AIA Philadelphia Awards for Design Excellence- Gold Medal Award, (2009) Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia- Grand Jury Winner, PA SARA- Design Award of Honor, (2007) AAM MUSE Awards- Honorable Mention, Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia- Award of Recognition
    Address
    211 North 13th Street, Suite 503
    19107 Philadelphia, Pa
    United States
    +1-2155579200 metarchdesign.com

    Reviews

    Amy Cohen
    Not many people get to live in their dream house, but thanks to Alan Metcalfe et. al., I do. Metcalfe Architecture & Design worked with us to bring our somewhat offbeat vision into reality--all while staying on budget and working well within agreed to time-frames.
    about 4 years ago
    Steve Carmichael
    Alan Metcalfe and his excellent staff are highly creative, enthusiastic, collaborative, and responsive. Their design work is graceful, pleasing to look at and live with, and (where appropriate) fun.
    about 4 years ago
    Isaac Saposnik
    Alan and his team are innovative, creative, detail-oriented, and a pleasure to work with. Their ethos, process, and design were right in line with our values and dreams. They just “got it.” I can’t recommend them highly enough!
    almost 4 years ago
