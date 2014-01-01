Your browser is out-of-date.

Envision Design Studio
Architects in Faridabad
    The Scindia School, Gwalior
    
    
    
    The Scindia School, Gwalior
    The ASC Group, Noida
    
    
    
    The ASC Group, Noida
    The Mangal restaurant, Patparganj, New Delhi
    
    
    
    The Mangal restaurant, Patparganj, New Delhi
    Residence at NFC, New Delhi
    
    
    
    Residence at NFC, New Delhi
    Avenue 71, Gurugram, Haryana
    
    
    
    Avenue 71, Gurugram, Haryana
    Renovation of Sushant Lok Residence, Gurugram, Haryana
    
    
    
    Renovation of Sushant Lok Residence, Gurugram, Haryana

    ENVISION DESIGN STUDIO, is a collective of architects, designers and thinkers founded in . At EDS, we are passionate about the creation of building and internal spaces that respond to the defined functional requirements whilst providing a sense of place, delight and comfort for the users. Through an exacting operations approach we describe with the phrase ACCURACY, NEATNESS AND CONCENTRATION and ensure that excellence in design is maintained throughout the entire design and construction process.

    Services
    Architecture II Interior Design & Turnkey II Landscape
    Service areas
    Pan India and Faridabad
    Company awards
    • Worldwide Achievers Award 2014—Best recognized work for upcoming Designer's Category
    Address
    27, LGF, Block 5, Eros garden, Suraj Kund Road
    121009 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9873464129 www.edstudio.co.in
