• Of possible draw sketches for interior spaces design.• Innovate solutions to problems of internal spaces.• Put the best ways to distribute furniture in the inner spaces.• Preparation of executive drawings for internal spaces.• Simulate interior design sketches by 3D Programs.• Design interior spaces and exterior buildings.• Design landscape for small and big projects.• Draw any designs using Autodesk AutoCAD.• Modeling, design and redesign projects using sketch up and 3d max.• Design and modeling projects using BIM (Revit).