Having a background in media and writing, as well as Film, Music and Drama, I am a freelance writer who mostly works for anyone who is in need of a fresh voice for their brand.
I recently began writing for the crew at Homify, and being a home lover and having a penchant for warm, inviting spaces, I enjoy new and exciting information about what's available to home owners across the globe.
