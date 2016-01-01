Your browser is out-of-date.

michaelvalvodesigns.com
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ipswich
Reviews (3)
    • Michael Valvo is creative director of Michael Valvo Design Creativity is my passion and the process is nourished through our surroundings which reflect space, time and our natural world. We work from the ground up and can design your entire space making sure it is 100% up to date and is planned before you make your move or a contractor lifts a finger. 

    How We Got Started 

    As a child in my family home I began changing floor plans and making spaces more usable and interesting. I am passionate to make fine thoughtful environments for your business or home.

    Studied and taught at New England School of Art and Design, Boston Architectural Center.

    Services
    • Custom interior services
    • architectural design for interiors
    • big picture plans. Color and lighting consulting.
    Service areas
    • North Shore
    • MA. Southern New Hampshire
    • Greater Boston.
    • Ipswich
    Address
    25 S Main Street
    01938 Ipswich
    United States
    +1-9784124928 michaelvalvodesigns.com

    Reviews

    marcia ostrow
    6 months ago
    Leota Sarrette
    Michael listens to your wants and Brings it to life! Highly recommended !
    over 4 years ago
    Emily Trask
    Michael is an absolute joy to work with and his work is amazing! I would highly recommend him to anyone!
    over 5 years ago
