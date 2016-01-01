Michael Valvo is creative director of Michael Valvo Design Creativity is my passion and the process is nourished through our surroundings which reflect space, time and our natural world. We work from the ground up and can design your entire space making sure it is 100% up to date and is planned before you make your move or a contractor lifts a finger.

How We Got Started

As a child in my family home I began changing floor plans and making spaces more usable and interesting. I am passionate to make fine thoughtful environments for your business or home.

Studied and taught at New England School of Art and Design, Boston Architectural Center.