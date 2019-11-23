The DarDesign Group has been creating beautiful interiors and exteriors for many years. We add functionality and flair to every space while keeping in mind the needs of our clients. Our style, energy, and love of the design process, is a combination that ensures client satisfaction. Sometimes you simply need a fresh perspective of your space to see how it can be reinvented. Our personal and professional experience and training has prepared us to offer our clients outstanding professional services.
- Services
- Full Service Interior Design Staging Services Interior Restyling Landscape and Hardscape. Color Consultation Renovation / Reconstruction Project Management Art Consultation
- Service areas
- Greater Los Angeles and Orange County
- Long Beach, CA, USA
- Address
-
375 Redondo Avenue
90814 Long Beach, CA, USA
United States
+1-2133755657 dardesigngroup.com