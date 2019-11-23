Your browser is out-of-date.

DarDesign
Interior Designers & Decorators in Long Beach, CA, USA
    • Huntington Beach New Home, DarDesign DarDesign Living roomSofas & armchairs Flax/Linen Red
    Huntington Beach New Home, DarDesign DarDesign Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Red
    Huntington Beach New Home, DarDesign DarDesign Dining roomTables Solid Wood Metallic/Silver
    +2
    Huntington Beach New Home
    Redondo Beach Rental, DarDesign DarDesign Multimedia roomFurniture Cotton Blue
    Redondo Beach Rental, DarDesign DarDesign Living roomAccessories & decoration Blue
    Redondo Beach Rental, DarDesign DarDesign Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Redondo Beach Rental

    The DarDesign Group has been creating beautiful interiors and exteriors for many years. We add functionality and flair to every space while keeping in mind the needs of our clients. Our style, energy, and love of the design process, is a combination that ensures client satisfaction. Sometimes you simply need a fresh perspective of your space to see how it can be reinvented. Our personal and professional experience and training has prepared us to offer our clients outstanding professional services.

    Services
    Full Service Interior Design Staging Services Interior Restyling Landscape and Hardscape. Color Consultation Renovation / Reconstruction Project Management Art Consultation
    Service areas
    • Greater Los Angeles and Orange County
    • Long Beach, CA, USA
    Address
    375 Redondo Avenue
    90814 Long Beach, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-2133755657 dardesigngroup.com
