Plum Builders offers a team experience that combines architect, interior designer and builder into one. Start to finish. From concept to completion. Plum is there every step of the way. Our sustained success has come from our integrated services that successfully deliver a streamlined project through one responsible partner.

Plum Builders started in 1982, know best for their trademark design The Modern Barn. The Modern Barn is a place for people to escape the hustle and cramped spaces of the city and come together as a unit in functional, beautifully designed luxury custom homes inspired by light, expansion, and the outdoors.