Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plum Builders
Home Builders in East Hamptons
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Modern Barn feat. Pulaski Residence, Plum Builders Plum Builders Country house Wood White
    The Modern Barn feat. Pulaski Residence, Plum Builders Plum Builders Modern Living Room Wood Grey
    The Modern Barn feat. Pulaski Residence
    ​The Modern Barn feat. Oakhill Reserve, Plum Builders Plum Builders Country house Glass White
    ​The Modern Barn feat. Oakhill Reserve
    Dunhill Reserve - The Modern Barn, Plum Builders Plum Builders Modern Living Room Glass White
    Dunhill Reserve - The Modern Barn, Plum Builders Plum Builders Modern Living Room Glass White
    Dunhill Reserve - The Modern Barn, Plum Builders Plum Builders Electronics Wood Grey
    Dunhill Reserve - The Modern Barn

    Plum Builders offers a team experience that combines architect, interior designer and builder into one. Start to finish. From concept to completion. Plum is there every step of the way. Our sustained success has come from our integrated services that successfully deliver a streamlined project through one responsible partner.

    Plum Builders started in 1982, know best for their trademark design The Modern Barn. The Modern Barn is a place for people to escape the hustle and cramped spaces of the city and come together as a unit in functional, beautifully designed luxury custom homes inspired by light, expansion, and the outdoors.

    Services
    Custom Home Builder
    Service areas
    • East Hamptons
    • Greenwhich and Litchfield CT
    Address
    43 Pantigo Road
    11937 East Hamptons
    United States
    +1-6313291300 themodernbarn.build

    Reviews

    Davide Carbone
    Fraudulent company sending intimidating emails with nonsense allegations attempting to extort money for unfounded cases. Web scavengers with a long history of internet trolling.
    about 1 year ago
    Judian Johnson - Cooney
    Simply the best!
    over 2 years ago
    Karyn Michael Events
    If you’ve had the pleasure of working with Al, Mary + Catherine of Plum Builders as I have you know they are experts in luxury home building. They are fair, professional and their work is second to none.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element