Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Laura Medicus Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Denver
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Vintage Style Bathroom Remodel in Denver, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
    Vintage Style Bathroom Remodel in Denver, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
    Vintage Style Bathroom Remodel in Denver, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
    +2
    Vintage Style Bathroom Remodel in Denver
    Pattern and Texture: A Bold, Yet Simple, Bathroom, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
    Pattern and Texture: A Bold, Yet Simple, Bathroom, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
    Pattern and Texture: A Bold, Yet Simple, Bathroom
    Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
    Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
    Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
    +6
    Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV
    Modern Farmhouse, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors Kitchen
    Modern Farmhouse, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors Rustic style dining room
    Modern Farmhouse, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors Kitchen
    +1
    Modern Farmhouse

    A Denver Interior Design Studio:  Clean and classic interiors with a playful, individual and thoughtful approach to design.  Let's create something interesting.   

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Space Planning
    • Elevations
    • Fixed Finish Selection
    • Furniture and Decorating Services
    Service areas
    Denver Metro
    Address
    80212 Denver
    United States
    +1-7206664977 lauramedicusinteriors.com
    Legal disclosure

    Our process is linked to our clients: We believe it is important to listen closely to our clients during the course of the project.  We consider the personalities, the architecture, the environment and the time period when making decisions.   

    I believe in livable and interesting interiors that are in tune to the architecture and the personalities of the people who inhabit the home.

      Add SEO element