SK Interior Design Studio
Interior Architects in Jeddah
    SK-Touch is a full service Interior Architecture & Design company based in Lebanon & KSA. We have expanded our clientele from Beirut area to service client's need abroad. Projects created cover from Corporate, Retail & Residential. Our designers are proficient in CAD 2D & 3D Drawings in addition to presentation images of suggested design concepts for proposed projects. Our company is specialized in the 2D/3D conceptualization of a project and making it a reality through all aspects of Design, Construction & Procurement process while delivering timeless, innovative design concepts.

    SK-Touch offers Complete Turn-key Solutions & Renovation for Villas, Apartments, Offices, Hospitals, Restaurants & Retails. Completed a wide range of Residential & Commercial Projects, we firmly believe in a collaborative partnership approach with our clients. We attempt to have a clear understanding of our client's needs and we aim to fulfill them to highest satisfaction. SK-Touch provide clients with a comprehensive range of Interior Design Services, enabling them to use our services completely & blend project elements with our in-house team and consultants.

    Services
    • Interior Design solutions- Interior Design- Interior Architecture- Executional drawings- BOQ- BOM- Procurement- Smart house-Automation
    • interior design- Interior architecture- FF&E
    Service areas
    Saudi Arabia- Lebanon
    Address
    CourtYard Building, Khaledia district
    1113 Jeddah
    Saudi Arabia
    +966-505644518 www.sk-touch.com
