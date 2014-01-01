Your browser is out-of-date.

nancy sanford interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Denver
Reviews (4)
    Nancy Sanford provides clients with creativity, individuality and interesting interior designs. A great room has an abundance of personality and Nancy designs rooms with personality.

    Her interior design work has been featured in many major publications, including 5280 Magazine, Colorado Homes and Lifestyles, Better Homes and Gardens, The Denver Post and Colorado Expressions.

    Interpreting your ideas and vision, Nancy uses colors, patterns and styles to enhance the beauty of your home or commercial space. She also works with you to make the best practical use of your space, improving the functionality and flow.

    Service areas
    • Award-winning interior designer Nancy Sanford works with clients in Denver Metropolitan Area
    • Boulder and Colorado Mountain resort areas.
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2014 thru 2017, Expertise Best of Interior Designers 2016,
    Address
    4340 E Kentucky Ave #465
    80246-2659 Denver
    United States
    +1-3035840614 nancysanford.com
    www.nancysanford.com

    Reviews

    Holly Linton
    costs:/ time
    over 4 years ago
    Monica Worheide
    Very creative designer and a pleasure to work with.
    over 4 years ago
    Steve Herberg
    Nancy Sanford did a great remodeling job in my house. She chose the flooring, countertops, lighting, rugs, artwork, furniture and paint colors. Nancy was easy to work with, the price was fair and I’m very happy with the job she did. Our goal was to create a more contemporary feel to the kitchen, laundry room, living room and entryway. She chose mostly contemporary furniture and accessories but also mixed in antique pieces, such as a 1930s platform clock and vintage black-and-white photographs. This kept a contemporary look but also maintained the integrity of my turn-of-the-century home. Nancy really transformed the rooms into something special. Well worth the money and highly recommended.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
