After getting a couple of quotes I decided using a company that specialises in staircases would be the best option. Also that they are well established put me at ease when spending so much money but also its something that I probably won't change again. So it had to be right.
The end product is amazing and me and my partner are over the moon. Not only that the company really proved that their customers are their main priority and they ensured that I was happy. They certainly went the extra mile and that can't be found at many company's.
If you want a staircase that you know your going to be over the moon with at the end, then this is the company you need to choose.
I can't thank neil, Ian and his team enough.