Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Stair Company UK
Staircases & Railings in Sheffield
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Contemporary Staircases, The Stair Company UK The Stair Company UK Stairs
    Contemporary Staircases, The Stair Company UK The Stair Company UK Stairs
    Contemporary Staircases, The Stair Company UK The Stair Company UK Stairs
    +5
    Contemporary Staircases
    Services
    • Contemporary Staircases
    • Joinery
    • commercial stairs
    Service areas
    Sheffield
    Address
    870 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2DL, UK
    S6 2DL Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1142854994 thestaircompanyuk.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mahroof Hussain
    4 months ago
    Greg Chambers
    After getting a couple of quotes I decided using a company that specialises in staircases would be the best option. Also that they are well established put me at ease when spending so much money but also its something that I probably won't change again. So it had to be right. The end product is amazing and me and my partner are over the moon. Not only that the company really proved that their customers are their main priority and they ensured that I was happy. They certainly went the extra mile and that can't be found at many company's. If you want a staircase that you know your going to be over the moon with at the end, then this is the company you need to choose. I can't thank neil, Ian and his team enough.
    over 4 years ago
    Paul Ibbotson
    We had a stunning 2 story oak staircase made by The Stair Company. It looks amazing and 4 years on it still looks as good as it did the first day. Great service and they came back very quickly to fix a small snagging issue without any fuss. I would very happily recommend this company.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element