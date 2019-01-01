Your browser is out-of-date.

IBECOMEX SA DE CV
General Contractors in Mexico
Reviews (1)
    Construction company with extensive experience in Mexico and Spain. Batch or turnkey projects. We optimize value engineering to reduce unnecessary costs. We finance projects after a brief analysis of our risk department.

    Services
    • CONSTRUCCION
    • ENERGIA
    • INDUSTRIA
    • ETC
    Service areas
    CUAUHTEMOC MEXICO
    Company awards
    CONSTRUCCION, ENERGIA, INDUSTRIA, INFRAESTRUCTURA, INSTALACIONES.
    Address
    PASEO DE LA REFORMA 87 OF 104B
    06030 Mexico
    Mexico
    +52-5555464605 www.ibecomex.mx
    Legal disclosure

    CONSTRUCTORA GENERAL

    Mexico DF

    Tlf: +52 55 5546 4605

    www.ibecomex.mx

    Reviews

    Francisco Andres Chacón Francisco Andres Chacón
    Pesima empresa contrata trabajos y no los paga, tengan cuidado que no los estafen.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
