Jaroi Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
Reviews (0)
    Jaroi Interiors located in Chattarpur New Delhi is an amalgamation of Interior Designers, Kitchen Designers, Wardrobe Designers from across the top schools of the country. The Studio’s core strength lies in its flexibility and expertise in handling projects across scales; from the minutest of furniture details to large interior-architecture spaces.

    Jaroi Interiors believes in using local resources matched with high quality craftsmanship and sensibilities, to create a tailor-made design experience. Jaroi Interiors has worked on differ projects like Residential, Furniture Kitchen,Vanity projects over the past few years.

    Services
    • Interior designing
    • Wardrobes designing
    • Kitchen designing
    • Vanities and many more
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR
    Address
    429 Satbari market, Chattarpur Mandir Road New Delhi
    110074 Delhi
    India
    +91-9958822418 www.jaroiinteriors.com
