dal design office
Interior Architects in Amman
    We strive to help our clients appreciate space around them and recreate it in an unconventional way adopting the best solutions of interior design. We seek to create art pieces out of spaces building on our vast experience in the field as well as our distinguished staff of architects and interior designers .Our interior design services cover new projects and renovation planning. We offer a complete range of interior design solutions for commercial, residential, hospitality and office interiors, from space planning through supervision of furniture installation. 

    In other words, we dare to cross the conventions to bring about a new identity for every space. An identity that makes it different from any other space.

    Services
    architecture and interior design services in addition to project's management
    Service areas
    Jordan
    Address
    Massoud Bin Nasser، Complex 1 Amman
    11181 Amman
    Jordan
    +962-779797777 www.daldesign.co

    Reviews

    Lana Abu Ghosh
    The cutest office with the most friendly service and great designs
    almost 4 years ago
    abd 962
    Best of luck 😍🔝
    over 3 years ago
    hadeel awni
    i loved working with them, BEST TEAM EVER! very creative!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
