Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plumbers Wellington
Plumbers in Lower Hutt
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Gas Fitters
  • Drainage Repairs & Installations
  • Bathroom Renovations
  • Heat Pump Installation
  • Central Heating Installation
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plumbers Wellington
    Plumbers Wellington
    Plumbers Wellington
    +3
    Click to complete

    Get durable and affordable plumbing solutions by talking to the best plumbers Wellington has to offer. We are a group of highly qualified drain specialists with a lot of experience in tap repairs, pipe replacement, bathroom renovation, gas fitters, leak detection, residential & commercial drainage service, and septic tank cleaning. Every plumber working for us is more than capable of getting the job done on first trial. They are readily available to meet your plumbing needs regardless of the day or time. Once you call our direct hotline on 04 831 0753, we will send one of our seasoned plumbers straight to your location. There are several mobile units strategically located for fast and easy access to clients. We have enough drain experts to attend to both small and big projects. Our plumbers are always on time, and they come equipped with quality plumbing parts and equipment. Every part of our work is conducted in a professional and friendly manner. We draft free non-obligatory quotes to clients to help them plan and budget appropriately, and to avoid future misunderstandings. Don’t allow toilet leaks to get on your nerves when we are only an email away. Drop us a message on our website at http://plumbers-wellington.com  We will get back to you by the day’s end.

    Service areas
    Lower Hutt and Wellington
    Address
    56/58 Hautana St
    5010 Lower Hutt
    New Zealand
    +64-48310753 www.plumbers-wellington.com
      Add SEO element