CSA Architects is an award winning RIBA Chartered Architectural practice based in Truro, Cornwall. Founded in 1990, CSA Architects is one of the leading and largest architectural practices in the county. CSA has extensive experience, providing full architectural services for a range of projects across Devon and Cornwall and are well renowned for their quality, delivery and longevity.
- Service areas
- Truro
- Address
-
St Piran House, Truro Technology Park, Heron Way
TR11 2XN Truro
United Kingdom
+44-1872265310 www.csa-architects.co.uk