1 to one garden design
Landscape Designers in Godalming
Reviews (2)
    Town Garden in Guildford, 1 to one garden design 1 to one garden design Front yard
    Town Garden in Guildford

    1 to One offers garden design and planning, with complete construction service if required. We are near Guildford, Surrey and aim to supply clients with the knowledge and vision to create a garden that is unique and individual to them.

    At 1 to One garden design we offer the following services: We offer a complete design service including a full survey of the site, drawings, sketches, cross section images, 3D images, and possibly the full implementation of the design. We also offer advice on planting a border, planning a new part of a garden, or renovating an old tired plot, making alterations to improve the outlook,  or creating more wildlife.

    Frances Riley has a first class Honours Degree in Garden Design from Kingston University, and has been a practising designer for 22 years. She is very passionate about good design principles and uses planting with great skill to create very lovely gardens.

    Buy With Confidence (Surrey Trading Standards). The Gardeners Guild.

    Frances Riley set the business up in 1982. She has completed designs for many private cilents and has designed for Lloyds Bank, local schools and church memorial gardens too.

    Services
    • Garden planning
    • garden design. planting plans
    • garden construction
    • landscape design
    • landscaping
    • garden plants
    • border plans
    • planting a garden
    • re design a garden
    Service areas
    • Godalming
    • Guildford
    • Surrey
    • haslemere
    • Farnham
    • Dorking
    • Abinger
    • Shere
    • Witley
    • Cranleigh
    Company awards
    Houzz International Design Award
    Address
    17 hawthorn road
    GU7 2NE Godalming
    United Kingdom
    +44-7970822150 www.1toonegardendesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mivy James
    Frances & Rob completely transformed our garden. They worked with us to create a design we were happy with and then did the back breaking work taking our hillside unusable scrubland into a stunning garden we love! Visitors to the house comment on our stunning garden so hats off to Frances and Rob. The patio, stone steps and state of art decking are particularly worth recognition. They were also a delight to work with.
    over 9 years ago
    Dixy Chick
    My garden has been completely transformed into a rustic haven once 1 to One Garden Design set to work on my patio, pond and path. Rob and Frances have really good ideas and they are very methodical with attention to detail. They are very tidy workers and always cleared up after each day’s work. Nothing is too much trouble and I would definitely recommend 1 to One Garden Design. In fact my neighbours are now using their services with a more contempary design.
    over 6 years ago
