1 to One offers garden design and planning, with complete construction service if required. We are near Guildford, Surrey and aim to supply clients with the knowledge and vision to create a garden that is unique and individual to them.

At 1 to One garden design we offer the following services: We offer a complete design service including a full survey of the site, drawings, sketches, cross section images, 3D images, and possibly the full implementation of the design. We also offer advice on planting a border, planning a new part of a garden, or renovating an old tired plot, making alterations to improve the outlook, or creating more wildlife.

Frances Riley has a first class Honours Degree in Garden Design from Kingston University, and has been a practising designer for 22 years. She is very passionate about good design principles and uses planting with great skill to create very lovely gardens.

Buy With Confidence (Surrey Trading Standards). The Gardeners Guild.

Frances Riley set the business up in 1982. She has completed designs for many private cilents and has designed for Lloyds Bank, local schools and church memorial gardens too.