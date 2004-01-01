The Dolder Grand is the perfect environment for people who are looking for pleasure, exclusivity and relaxation: 175 luxurious rooms and suites, exquisite cuisine, a spa covering 4,000 square metres and spacious banqueting and seminar facilities. The Hotel’s elevated location provides guests with magnificent views over Zurich, the lake and the Alps. With more than 100 works of art, the luxury hotel boasts an impressive collection.

Four Top Suites and a residence with its very own interior design are just some of the special features included in its offering of 175 luxurious rooms. A visit to The Restaurant to enjoy Heiko Nieder’s surprising gourmet cuisine guarantees a dazzling range of culinary delights. With 18 Gault Millau points and 2 Michelin stars, The Restaurant is one of Zurich’s highest-rated dining locations. In autumn 2014, the Hotel’s own gourmet festival, THE EPICURE – Days of Culinary Masterpieces, was launched, inspired by Heiko Nieder, and it continues to attract renowned guest chefs from around the world to Zurich each year.

Combination of the traditional and the modern

Between 2004 and 2008, the renowned London-based architecture practice Foster + Partners combined the historic Main Building of the Dolder Grand, some of which is listed, with modern architectural accoutrements. All annexes constructed after 1899 were demolished, and two modern wings – the Spa Wing and the Golf Wing – now enclose the Main Building. The Hotel makes use of geothermal energy for efficient energy consumption, with 70 probes having been sunk 150 metres into the ground. The Dolder Grand is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and Swiss Deluxe Hotels.