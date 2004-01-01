Your browser is out-of-date.

The Dolder Grand
Other Businesses in Zürich
    The Dolder Grand is the perfect environment for people who are looking for pleasure, exclusivity and relaxation: 175 luxurious rooms and suites, exquisite cuisine, a spa covering 4,000 square metres and spacious banqueting and seminar facilities. The Hotel’s elevated location provides guests with magnificent views over Zurich, the lake and the Alps. With more than 100 works of art, the luxury hotel boasts an impressive collection.

    Four Top Suites and a residence with its very own interior design are just some of the special features included in its offering of 175 luxurious rooms. A visit to The Restaurant to enjoy Heiko Nieder’s surprising gourmet cuisine guarantees a dazzling range of culinary delights. With 18 Gault Millau points and 2 Michelin stars, The Restaurant is one of Zurich’s highest-rated dining locations. In autumn 2014, the Hotel’s own gourmet festival, THE EPICURE – Days of Culinary Masterpieces, was launched, inspired by Heiko Nieder, and it continues to attract renowned guest chefs from around the world to Zurich each year.

    Combination of the traditional and the modern 

    Between 2004 and 2008, the renowned London-based architecture practice Foster + Partners combined the historic Main Building of the Dolder Grand, some of which is listed, with modern architectural accoutrements. All annexes constructed after 1899 were demolished, and two modern wings – the Spa Wing and the Golf Wing – now enclose the Main Building. The Hotel makes use of geothermal energy for efficient energy consumption, with 70 probes having been sunk 150 metres into the ground. The Dolder Grand is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and Swiss Deluxe Hotels.

    Services
    Wellness, Gourmet, and Hotel
    Service areas
    Zürich and Switzerland
    Company awards
    • Leading Hotels of the World
    • Swiss Deluxe Hotels
    • Gault-Millau
    • Michelin-Stars
    • Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
    Address
    Kurhausstrasse 65
    8032 Zürich
    Switzerland
    +41-444566000 www.thedoldergrand.com
    Legal disclosure

    Dolder Hotel AG

    Kurhausstrasse 65

    8032 Zürich Schweiz

    Tel +41 44 456 60 00

    Fax +41 44 456 60 01

    info@thedoldergrand.com

    www.thedoldergrand.com

    Reviews

    Mike Holmes
    Exceptional hotel. Food is world class and beverage offering is plentiful. Staff are possibly the best I have encountered in any hotel or resort. Beds are what you might call rock hard... So if that's not your thing, proceed with caution.
    3 months ago
    Alla Tsymanovska
    Fancy hotel with a super big spa 😍 The highlight of the spa is a jacuzzi, which is located outside. At breakfast there is a variety of dishes, all very fresh and tasty 😋
    about 2 months ago
    Stephen Akpakwu
    The service, decor and location all come together to make this one of the best hotels in Zurich (and one of the best in Switzerland actually..) - I am consistently impressed with the Dolder Grand, and, after three stays, I must say that for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, very few places in Zurich give you the sense of being in an oasis of calm. The stunning sunset views don't hurt either :)
    3 months ago
    Show all 28 reviews
