Carpet Cleaners Auckland
Building cleaning in Auckland
Reviews (8)
    In the entire Auckland area, we are the most reliable carpet cleaners. Our company offers quality carpet cleaning services at very competitive rates. For more than a decade we have kept our esteemed clients happy and satisfied by ensuring their carpets are spotless, fresh, and hygienic. This includes residents, businesses, and institutions located within Auckland and its suburbs. We are a qualified and experienced group of professional carpet cleaners who know everything about stain removal. That is why we have invested heavily in strong, eco-friendly detergents, and other reliable cleaning methods. Give us a call today on 09 950 7177. Our carpet cleaners Auckland are also good at upholstery cleaning, mattress deodorizing, and flood damage restoration. Bring your torn rug to us and we will have the fabric fixed within a very short time. We are readily available round the clock, and on holidays too. Plus, we have a very flexible schedule that can be adjusted to match with yours. All our projects are customized to meet the client’s needs and budget. We are a friendly and understanding group of experts. Call and inquire on anything about our service delivery. We will be happy to clarify any uncertainties, and draft a free quote for you. Feel free to browse through our website at http://www.carpetcleaners-auckland.com/, for more details.

    Services
    Cleaning services
    Service areas
    Auckland
    Address
    Unit 1877, Peter Buck Road, New Windsor
    0600 Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-99507177 www.carpetcleaners-auckland.com

    Reviews

    Anna GAO
    Mark has done a great job! Thanks
    4 months ago
    Maarten Witsenburg
    Mark did a fantastic job (carpet stretching) and was a pleasure to have in our home - thanks very much Mark! :-)
    4 months ago
    Jeremy Stephens
    I was really impressed with the overall service of The Carpet Surgeon. I was recommended to use their services and was pleasantly surprised. I have had my carpet serviced over a number of years and this is the first time that I used the carpet surgeon and they were BY FAR the most efficient, tidy, and professional company that I have dealt with thus far, and I felt that their serviceman Lorne was very trustworthy. Would definitely recommend their services to anyone looking for great job. 100% satisfied. Thank you
    almost 9 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
