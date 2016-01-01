Your browser is out-of-date.

Used Kitchen Exchange Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Widnes
    Specialising the sale of Quality Used and Ex Display Kitchens

    Services
    Buying and Selling Used and Ex Display Kitchens and Appliances
    Service areas
    UK Based
    Company awards
    Merseyside Independent Business of the Year 2017—Business Person of the Year Natwest Everywoman awards Green Apple Environmental Best Practice awards MIB 2016 Independent Business Person of the Year Growth award winner Waste Prevention Award Halton Business Awards New Environmental Enterprise of the Year Trafford Business Awards
    Address
    Rose Lea House
    WA8 9JB Widnes
    United Kingdom
    +44-1515419420 www.usedkitchenexchange.co.uk
