Mohamed Elkhuli
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cairo
    Mohamed Elkhuli is a full service interior design studio located in the Cairo, Egypt, specializing in both residential and commercial design.Mohamed Elkhuli interior design projects range from private homes and summer villas, to restaurants and commercial spaces.Mohamed Elkhuli specializes in high-end interiors projects that can involve architecture, custom designed furniture, as well as art and design from around the world. Our philosophy is to combine style, comfort, functionality and attention to detail to create spaces which are contemporary and livable.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • planning and design services
    • visualization
    • 3D interior and exterior visualization
    Service areas
    Interior design
    Address
    New Cairo
    11527 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1222610687 www.behance.net/Mohamed_Elkhouly
