We are a Czech firm producing and handcrafting bespoke glass products. We focus on top quality and the artistic processing of our products.

We do not use cheap materials and we do not produce „cheap“ goods. The process of production is all handmade with care and the quality is checked continuously. Each piece contains the original signature of the maker.

During the production process, we use so called „fusing“ technique – bending and fusing the glass with temperature at about 800°C.

We create pieces which you can find in many galeries in the Czech Republic and other countries with whom we co-operate closely and for a long period of time.

Renata Matyas is the company designer. Ms. Matyas gave up her influential position

as financial director of a multinational corporation to pursue design. She found inspiration in the life of her grandfather to take this step. Ms. Matyas’s grandfather owned a prosperous glass factory that was nationalized by the communist regime after WWII. After spending several years in prison, he did not resume working in glass. Ms. Matyas decided to revive the family tradition and make ArteGlass renown around the world once again. Matyas’s designs are characterised by graceful lines. They are an elegant combination of subtle colours and gold and platinum elements.