Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ArteGlass
Glass Manufacturers in Liten
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Stainless steel candlesticks with glass, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Blue
    Stainless steel candlesticks with glass, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Blue
    Stainless steel candlesticks with glass, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Turquoise
    +4
    Stainless steel candlesticks with glass
    Glass bowls, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Turquoise
    Glass bowls, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Blue
    Glass bowls, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Turquoise
    +16
    Glass bowls
    Glass vases, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Blue
    Glass vases, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Turquoise
    Glass vases, ArteGlass ArteGlass Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Purple/Violet
    +10
    Glass vases

    We are a Czech firm producing and handcrafting bespoke glass products. We focus on top quality and the artistic processing of our products.

    We do not use cheap materials and we do not produce „cheap“ goods. The process of production is all handmade with care and the quality is checked continuously. Each piece contains the original signature of the maker.   

    During the production process, we use so called „fusing“ technique – bending and fusing the glass with temperature at about 800°C.   

    We create pieces which you can find in many galeries in the Czech Republic and other countries with whom we co-operate closely and for a long period of time.

    Renata Matyas is the company designer.  Ms. Matyas gave up her influential position
    as financial director of a multinational corporation to pursue design.  She found inspiration in the life of her grandfather to take this step. Ms. Matyas’s grandfather owned a prosperous glass factory that was nationalized by the communist regime after WWII.  After spending several years in prison, he did not resume working in glass. Ms. Matyas decided to revive the family tradition and make ArteGlass renown around the world once again.   Matyas’s designs are characterised by graceful lines. They are an elegant combination of subtle colours and gold and platinum elements.

    Services
    • glass household accessories—bowls
    • vases
    • candlesticks
    Service areas
    worldwide and Liten
    Address
    Nesvacily 14
    26727 Liten
    Czech Republic
    +420-605591735 www.arteglass.net
    Legal disclosure

    ArteGlass

    Nesvacily 14 

    267 27  Liten 

    Czech Republic  

    ID: 75562146 

    VAT number: CZ7956160630

    Email: info@arteglass.net 

    Web: www.arteglass.net

      Add SEO element