LIV ARCH INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
    LIV ARCH is an Interior Studio providing services of Designing, Execution and Turnkey solutions for projects which involves Corporate offices, Commercials, Residential, Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality and so on. 
    Our team includes architects and interior designers with fine arts backgrounds that are constantly giving their all to each project and making the design process more fun and stress-free bringing a unique point of view to the table and the Supervisors, 3d and civil team who represents the best talent within their discipline. We are committed to fostering a diverse inclusive workforce under one roof of having 28 years of rich experience with innovative designs and skills.

    Services
    • interior design
    • furniture
    • turnkey
    • construction
    • supervising
    Service areas
    • india
    • delhi
    • ncr
    • noida
    • gurgaon
    • new delhi
    Address
    LIV ARCH 202, NEW DELHI HOUSE, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001
    110001 Delhi
    India
    +91-9810006300 www.livarch.in/about

    Reviews

    Madhuri Mittal
    over 4 years ago
    pranshu kumar Das
    Worst customer service ever. Price is too high..making fool of the customer. Late service...very bad organization.
    over 4 years ago
