Stair World
Staircases & Railings in West Yorkshire
    • Classic Oak Staircase in Warwick Styling, Stair World Stair World Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect
    Classic Oak Staircase in Warwick Styling
    White Oak and Glass Timber Staircase, Stair World Stair World Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass Wood effect
    White Oak and Glass Timber Staircase

    Stair World is an online timber staircase manufacturer that allows you to design your own staircase, from scratch, without the need for expensive tools nor any knowledge about staircases. With a wide variety of available materials, including Pine Softwood, Oak, Ash and MDF you can be sure that we will be able to produce exactly what you are looking for, including Glass, Chrome and more traditional turned finishes. 

    No matter the size of your project, you can be sure to find what you need at Stair World.

    Services
    Online Timber Staircase Manufacturer
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and West Yorkshire
    Company awards
    BWF Stair Scheme
    Address
    Stair World Ltd Unit G, H & F, The Ridings Business Park, Hopwood Lane
    HX1 3TT West Yorkshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1422413770 www.stairworld.co.uk
