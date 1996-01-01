Your browser is out-of-date.

Rerucha Studio
Architects in Seattle
    Brick House Transformed
    Brick House Transformed, Rerucha Studio Rerucha Studio Kitchen
    Brick House Transformed, Rerucha Studio Rerucha Studio Kitchen
    +2
    Brick House Transformed
    Magnolia House
    Magnolia House , Rerucha Studio Rerucha Studio Modern Houses
    Magnolia House , Rerucha Studio Rerucha Studio Modern Houses
    +10
    Magnolia House

    ReruchaStudio was founded in 2006 by Jill Rerucha, an architect and interior designer. She received her Masters of Architecture in 1996 at Southern California Institute of Architecture where she graduated with the award of distinction. She studied abroad at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Melbourne Australia and Vico Morcote in Lugano Switzerland. She received her Bachelor of Science and Design in 1985 from Arizona State University.

    Jill has 25 years of experience working as an architect and interior designer. She has worked in the offices of Gensler and Franklin D. Israel in Los Angeles and NBBJ and Olson Kundig Architects in Seattle where she managed large residential and commercial projects. Experience as both an interior designer and architect provide a unique set of skills that brings a cohesive approach to each project and forge strong connections between exterior and interior spaces.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Seattle
    Address
    6359 Beach Drive SW
    98136 Seattle
    United States
    +1-2069385555 reruchastudio.com
