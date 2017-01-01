Your browser is out-of-date.

Saif Mourad Creations
Architects in Cairo
Reviews (1)
    • Architecture design | Mecca Residence , Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Small houses
    Architecture design | Mecca Residence , Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Small houses
    Architecture design | Mecca Residence , Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Villas
    +16
    Architecture design | Mecca Residence
    Villa interior design | Terencia , Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Modern Living Room
    Villa interior design | Terencia , Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Modern Living Room
    Villa interior design | Terencia , Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Modern Living Room
    +10
    Villa interior design | Terencia , Uptown Cairo
    Landscape design | Reyna, Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Front yard
    Landscape design | Reyna, Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Front yard
    Landscape design | Reyna, Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Garden Pool
    +16
    Landscape design | Reyna, Uptown Cairo
    Landscape design |Terencia, Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Front yard
    Landscape design |Terencia, Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Garden Pond
    Landscape design |Terencia, Uptown Cairo, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Garden Pond
    +13
    Landscape design |Terencia, Uptown Cairo
    Duplex Apartment | El Banafseg, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Duplex Apartment | El Banafseg, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Classic style dining room
    Duplex Apartment | El Banafseg, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Classic style bedroom
    +6
    Duplex Apartment | El Banafseg
    Office interior design | Almazah, Heliopolis, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Commercial spaces
    Office interior design | Almazah, Heliopolis, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Commercial spaces
    Office interior design | Almazah, Heliopolis, Saif Mourad Creations Saif Mourad Creations Commercial spaces
    +8
    Office interior design | Almazah, Heliopolis
    Show all 8 projects

    We are a design & build company established in 2017 by Saif Mourad Fahmy; a young Egyptian architect who believes in the power of youth & fresh ideas. He founded SMC's family of young, passionate architects that succeeded in the last two years to accomplish more than 50 projects; residential & commercial. But most importantly we've always managed to exceed our clients' expectations.

    We offer architecture, interior & landscape design. We deliver a full package of design containing renders & full detailed execution drawings package with all needed drawings to turn your dream into reality.

    Services
    architecture design, interior design, and landscape design
    Service areas
    Cairo
    Address
    72 Horreya street, Almazah, Heliopolis
    11361 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1001012510 www.saifmouradcreations.com

    Reviews

    as
    Creative works
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2018
