We are a design & build company established in 2017 by Saif Mourad Fahmy; a young Egyptian architect who believes in the power of youth & fresh ideas. He founded SMC's family of young, passionate architects that succeeded in the last two years to accomplish more than 50 projects; residential & commercial. But most importantly we've always managed to exceed our clients' expectations.

We offer architecture, interior & landscape design. We deliver a full package of design containing renders & full detailed execution drawings package with all needed drawings to turn your dream into reality.