Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moss Trend
Eco-design in Empoli
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Reindeermoss - green wall decor by Moss Trend, Moss Trend Moss Trend Modern Study Room and Home Office Concrete Multicolored
    Reindeermoss - green wall decor by Moss Trend, Moss Trend Moss Trend Modern Study Room and Home Office Concrete Multicolored
    Reindeermoss - green wall decor by Moss Trend, Moss Trend Moss Trend Modern Living Room Bamboo Multicolored
    +3
    Reindeermoss - green wall decor by Moss Trend
    Jungle Moss green walls by Moss Trend , Moss Trend Moss Trend Commercial spaces Wood Multicolored
    Jungle Moss green walls by Moss Trend , Moss Trend Moss Trend Commercial spaces Wood Multicolored
    Jungle Moss green walls by Moss Trend , Moss Trend Moss Trend Commercial spaces Wood Green
    +3
    Jungle Moss green walls by Moss Trend
    Green logo - Varburger bar, Dniproperivsk, Ukraine , Moss Trend Moss Trend Interior landscaping Green
    Green logo - Varburger bar, Dniproperivsk, Ukraine , Moss Trend Moss Trend Modern Conservatory Green
    Green logo - Varburger bar, Dniproperivsk, Ukraine , Moss Trend Moss Trend Modern Conservatory Green
    +1
    Green logo - Varburger bar, Dniproperivsk, Ukraine

    Moss Trend offers natural decorative elements for interior design based on stabilized moss, both for private and commercial projects. Its natural products do not require maintenance or irrigation systems. 

    Moss Trend is the latest novelty in Interior Design. It is the art which, by using natural lichen, allows to redefine the interiors. The natural environment of moss is Scandinavia which covers large areas of moss generally used for grazing reindeer, moose and musk oxen.

    The moss is harvested and stabilized by drying. With variety of shapes and colors it is intended solely for indoor environments with a rate of humidity of at least 50%.

    Think organic, go moss!

    www.mosstrend.com
    +39 3396324195
    contact@mosstrend.com

    Services
    preserved plants and moss
    Service areas
    Empoli
    Address
    via Reali 8
    50053 Empoli
    Italy
    +39-3396324195 www.mosstrend.com

    Reviews

    Lagila Sposito
    6 months ago
    Life Chiropratica
    10 months ago
    dario nepi
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element