YU SPACE DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Taipei City
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • project-3002 , YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Marble White
    project-3002 , YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Dining Room Wood Wood effect
    project-3002 , YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Dining Room Wood Wood effect
    +10
    project-3002
    project-6007, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Marble Wood effect
    project-6007, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Garage Doors Glass Grey
    project-6007, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Prefabricated Garage Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
    +2
    project-6007
    project-4011, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Wood-Plastic Composite White
    project-4011, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Wood-Plastic Composite White
    project-4011, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Iron/Steel White
    +13
    project-4011
    Project-3008, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Metal Wood effect
    Project-3008, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Living Room Marble White
    Project-3008, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
    +12
    Project-3008
    project 4008 Mediterranean style, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN
    project 4008 Mediterranean style, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN
    project 4008 Mediterranean style, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN
    project 4008 Mediterranean style
    project 4011 American neoclassical, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN White
    project 4011 American neoclassical, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN White
    project 4011 American neoclassical, YU SPACE DESIGN YU SPACE DESIGN White
    +2
    project 4011 American neoclassical

    How to present a story of the space, perhaps it's not the most avant-garde idea, however what the house-owner expects to achieve is our goal indeed.

    Over the years, we have been committed to building a good connection and keeping open communication with our clients.  The demand, function and landscaping of space are not just basic considerations, but how to put vitality into the details is more important. Each area can be useful and vibrant. We have been working on making indoor space to extend to outdoor space and creating a connection with nature. There is simply no limit to space anymore.

    Services
    interior design
    Service areas
    taiwan
    Address
    3F., No.8, Ln. 77, Zhenghe St., LuzhouDist.,
    24757 New Taipei City
    Taiwan
    +886-282868667 studio-yid.com/index.html
