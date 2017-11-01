How to present a story of the space, perhaps it's not the most avant-garde idea, however what the house-owner expects to achieve is our goal indeed.

Over the years, we have been committed to building a good connection and keeping open communication with our clients. The demand, function and landscaping of space are not just basic considerations, but how to put vitality into the details is more important. Each area can be useful and vibrant. We have been working on making indoor space to extend to outdoor space and creating a connection with nature. There is simply no limit to space anymore.