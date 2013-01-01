Your browser is out-of-date.

Insetdesigns
Architects in Cairo
    • Founded in 2013, Inset Designs is an Egyptian consultancy firm dedicated to providing creative, high-quality interior, architectural designs. Our portfolio encompasses corporate, residential, commercial and retail markets, with current projects throughout the Middle East and overseas.

    At Inset Designs, we believe that every space deserves a creative solution. With a keen eye to detail, we ensure that each piece is in harmony with the whole design set.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Architecture
    • Landscape
    • and Construction.
    Service areas
    Cairo
    Address
    7B Ahmed El Zomor street
    11765 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1001551391 insetdesigns.net
    Insetdesigns

