Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants
Interior Architects in Amman
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Private Roof , Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants Modern Living Room Tiles Grey
    Private Roof , Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants Modern Living Room Tiles Grey
    Private Roof , Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants Nisreen Atari, Architects.Consultants Modern Living Room Tiles Black
    +1
    Private Roof

    At Nisreen Atari Architects. Consultants, we are a leading design office in the fields of Interior Architecture and design. We provide designs that are timeless yet localized, stylish yet practical and universal yet with a personal touch that matches the individuality of each client. In pursuing our vision, we are committed to the core values of excellence, integrity, innovation, creativity, enjoyment and diversity.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Hard Landscape Design
    • Furnishing
    • Murals and Art work.
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • and Entertainment Projects.
    • amman
    Address
    Falak street
    11821 Amman
    Jordan
    +962-777331975 WWW.Nisreenatari.com

    Reviews

    Sama Abutaha
    over 3 years ago
    Omar Dababneh
    almost 2 years ago
    Bassam Younis
    Accuracy
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element